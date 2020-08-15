Southern Naval Command celebrates I-Day sans parade

Kochi, Aug 15 (PTI): The Southern Naval Command (SNC) of the Indian Navy celebrated 74th Independence Day of the country through a slew of activities here on Saturday. The SNC held the celebrations by maintaining social distancing and following the guidelines issued to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, a Defence spokesman said.

As part of the celebrations, a wreath was placed at the War Memorial by Vice-Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-In-Chief, SNC. He paid floral tributes in honour of those who had laid down their lives while defending the nation, the spokesman said in a press release.

In a departure from normal ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no formal parade this time. Instead, personnel of SNC, led by the Commanding-in- Chief, cleaned their living and working areas through a 'Community Shramdaan' for removal of all plastic and other non-biodegradable waste and also disinfected surfaces touched often, he said.

Clearing of drains for flood control and coastal clean-up drives in the adjoining water front were carried out by the navy personnel and families while maintaining COVID-19 protocols, the spokesman said. Besides these, all naval ships in Kochi were ceremonially decorated with multi-coloured signal flags and pennants to mark the occasion.

A customary 21-gun salute was given by INS Dronacharya, the gunnery establishment. The celebrations of the schools at the navy base were limited to flag-hoisting by the heads of the school without any gatherings in keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the spokesman added.