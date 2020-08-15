Karnataka CM hoists flag, extends greeting on 74th Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hoisted the national flag at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, and extended greetings to fellow countrymen on the occasion. "My dear brothers and sisters, I extend warm greetings to all of you on this auspicious occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations. This is the day India became independent from the rule of the British and it is the most memorable day in our lives," he said.

"Our aim is to build a 'KalyanaRajya' (Welfare state) with the avowed principle of 'development as the only mantra. While fighting the global pandemic Covid-19, we are taking giant strides towards realizing Mahatma Gandhi's dream of building a Ram Rajya and will practise Rajadharma in true earnest," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on this festival of Independence Day. The sacrifice and the resolve to free the country of lakhs of sons and daughters of Maa Bharati are the reason for us being able to breathe in independent India today. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary, and police ensuring our safety," Modi said in his address to the nation.