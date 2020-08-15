Left Menu
Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges people to counter divisive forces

It is the responsibility of all of us to keep it strong, he said, recalling the contribution of leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Dr Ambedkar and Maulana Azad. “Governments kept changing but democracy continued in the country. Gehlot said people of different religions, communities and castes live in this country and speak varied languages.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:43 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges people to counter divisive forces

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday called for keeping democracy intact and urged people to counter divisive forces. During his Independence Day address at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the chief minister said it is imperative for democracy to exist for the survival of the country. It is the responsibility of all of us to keep it strong, he said, recalling the contribution of leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Dr Ambedkar and Maulana Azad.

“Governments kept changing but democracy continued in the country. We all have the responsibility to keep democracy strong because the country will survive only when democracy survives," he said. Gehlot said people of different religions, communities and castes live in this country and speak varied languages. “Despite such diversity, our leaders kept this country united with principles of universal religion, socialism and secularism,” he said.

He said by following these principles, people should give a befitting reply to the forces which spread hatred in the name of religion and caste so that peace and harmony prevail in the country. The chief minister remembered the freedom fighters and soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country and said their sacrifices can never be forgotten.

Gehlot also hoisted the Tricolour at the city's Badi Chaupad and congratulated people on the Independence Day. He said people should take a pledge that they will maintain mutual harmony and will not be misled by the forces that divide the country.

Gehlot said his government is committed to provide sensitive, transparent and accountable governance..

