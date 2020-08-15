MP CM condoles death of ex-prez Shankar Dayal Sharma's wife
She was associated with various organisations in Bhopal and Raisen districts," he said. MP Congress president Kamal Nath also expressed his condolence on Vimla Sharma's demise. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to family to bear this loss," Nath said. Late Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma had served as President between 1992 and 1997..PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday condoled the death of Vimla Sharma, wife of former President Shankar Dayal Sharma. "Saddened by the demise of Vimla Sharma, the wife of former President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. My condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the soul to rest in peace," Chouhan said in a condolence message.
Chouhan said Vimla Sharma had been associated with many social organisations. "Her services to society will be remembered. She was associated with various organisations in Bhopal and Raisen districts," he said.
MP Congress president Kamal Nath also expressed his condolence on Vimla Sharma's demise. "My condolences to the family. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to family to bear this loss," Nath said.
Late Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma had served as President between 1992 and 1997..
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals to Ministers, MLAs to donate 30 pc salary to CM Relief Fund
Two arrested for murder of friend in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh
Ram temple is coming up with consent of all: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh reports 808 new COVID-19 cases
MP Cong will send 11 silver bricks for Ram temple: Kamal Nath