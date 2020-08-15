Asaduddin Owaisi hoists national flag in Hyderabad on 74th Independence Day

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag at Madina Circle in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday. After the flag hoisting ceremony, those present on the occasion sang the national anthem after which Owaisi released tricolor balloons in the air, as part of the celebration.

In view of COVID-19, several people present on the occasion were seen in tricolour face masks. Celebrations for the Independence Day in Telangana and around the country were low-key owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on this festival of Independence Day. The sacrifice and the resolve to free the country of lakhs of sons and daughters of Maa Bharati are the reason for us being able to breathe in independent India today. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary, and police ensuring our safety," Modi said in his address to the nation.