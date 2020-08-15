Left Menu
Development News Edition

JKPCC top leadership not invited to official I-Day functions: Chief spokesperson

"Mir, who was in Verinag area of  Anantnag, was not permitted to proceed to Srinagar party headquarters for flag hoisting due to security reasons," he said, adding the other senior leaders attended the function in Srinagar party office, where Srinagar district president Abdul Gani Khan unfurled the national flag.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:26 IST
JKPCC top leadership not invited to official I-Day functions: Chief spokesperson

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday accused the Union Territory Administration of not inviting the party's top leaders to attend official Independence Day functions. "It is unfortunate that the UT administration did not extend any invitation to the JKPCC leadership, including president G A Mir and other top functionaries in Srinagar and Jammu, for the flag hoisting and at home functions," party's Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

He said a few former ministers and legislators, however, were invited to some functions in their individual capacity. He said the Congress party held Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar and Jammu party headquarters besides all district and block offices. "Mir, who was in Verinag area of  Anantnag, was not permitted to proceed to Srinagar party headquarters for flag hoisting due to security reasons," he said, adding the other senior leaders attended the function in Srinagar party office, where Srinagar district president Abdul Gani Khan unfurled the national flag. Senior vice president and former minister Raman Bhalla hoisted the national flag outside the party headquarters in Jammu in presence of senior party leaders.

"It is highly unfortunate that no invitations were extended to the senior functionaries of the party in Jammu and Srinagar, as per the past practice of more than seven decades to send invitations to the president and other prominent functionaries through party headquarters, for the Independence Day and Republic Day functions. "Even the Raj Bhawan used to seek the list of prominent leaders of each political party and other social, cultural and trade organizations for extending invitations for the flag hoisting ceremony and at home functions every year in advance and cards used to be sent to party headquarters well in time or respective residences of senior leaders," he said.   He said this kind of "serious lapse" for the Independence Day function by the UT administration was most "unfortunate and highly regrettable" which should be looked into by the Lt Governor.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços

Wipro on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Servios de lnformitica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million about Rs 169 crore.IVIA is a provid...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Leaders of different religions hoist national flag together

Leaders of different religions came together to hoist the national flag at the All India Imam Organisations office in Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. To promote unity and universal brotherhood, leaders from the Jain communit...

COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020