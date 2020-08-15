Central Tibetan Administration hoists national flag in Dharamshala on 74th Independence Day

Members of Central Tibetan Administration on Saturday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 74th Independence Day in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. On this day, Sikyong of the Tibetan-government-in-exile Lobsang Sangay congratulated people of India for making so much progress and said India has been very generous to the Tibetan people.

Speaking to ANI, Sangay said, "On the 74th anniversary of India's Independence Day, I want to congratulate India and great people for achieving a lot of progress economically, politically socially in India. India has been very kind and people have generous to Tibetan people for which we are grateful." He asked Indian people to support Tibet as it is crucial in having peace in the subcontinent.

"With the recent border incident in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, it seems there are more incursions actually and more conflicts as per the reports by ITBP forces as well. It seems there is a growing awareness in India about the importance of Tibet. So we want to urge the great people of India to learn more about Tibet. Tibet is crucial in having peace in the sub-continent and continue to support us," Sangay said. Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion. The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)