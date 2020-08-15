Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM urges people to "work together to build a new India by strengthening secularism"

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to move towards a day "when our nation emerges as a spectrum of pluralism" and "a day when all human beings will be equal." He also asked the people to join hands to build a new India by "upholding the constitutional values".

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:21 IST
CM urges people to "work together to build a new India by strengthening secularism"

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to move towards a day "when our nation emerges as a spectrum of pluralism" and "a day when all human beings will be equal." He also asked the people to join hands to build a new India by "upholding the constitutional values". Vijayan, who has gone into self quarantine after he came in the primary contact list of Malappuram district Collector who tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, urged people to move towards a day when the nation emerges as "a spectrum of pluralism".

In his independence day message posted on his official Facebook page late Friday night, he asked the people to join hands to build a new India by "upholding constitutional values". "Let us work together to build a new India by strengthening secularism, ensuring social justice, defending civil and democratic rights while resisting imperialistic movements and upholding the constitutional values and protecting the constitutional institutions," he said.

"Let's move towards a day when our nation emerges as a spectrum of pluralism. Let us move towards a day when all human beings will be equal," Vijayan added. The Chief Minister was unable to attend the independence day celebrations and receive the guard of honour after he went into self quarantine.

Vijayan, six ministers, the Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, the Chief Secretary, the state police chief and other officials who held a meeting with the Malappuram Collector after the Air India Express tragedy on August 7, were asked to go into self quarantine. In Vijayan's absence, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had earlier in the day hoisted the national flag at the independence day celebrations at the central stadium in the capital city.

In his message, the chief minister said the world was facing an unprecedented situation due to the pandemic and in Kerala, people have stood together with the government in fighting COVID-19. "It is the policy of the state government that none should remain hungry during the lockdown and we were able to become a model in this regard for the whole country," he added.

Vijayan said the state had taken steps to ensure that the education for children was not halted even during the lockdown. "Education is the path for the upliftment of a society and based on this vision, we ensured that the studies and examination of our children are not disrupted due to COVID-19 lockdown.

We ensured the continuation of classes through online education and we are proud to say that everything was possible with the support of the people," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister said society will have to live with COVID-19 for some more time and "we need to work together" to fight the pandemic.

"We need to move forward by uplifting the weaker, backward, Dalit and minority sections of society. We can't achieve progress without bringing into the mainstream those who became disadvantaged due to historical reasons," Vijayan said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat,...

Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços

Wipro on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Servios de lnformitica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million about Rs 169 crore.IVIA is a provid...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Leaders of different religions hoist national flag together

Leaders of different religions came together to hoist the national flag at the All India Imam Organisations office in Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. To promote unity and universal brotherhood, leaders from the Jain communit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020