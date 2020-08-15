Left Menu
7th time PMG awardee young CRPF officer dedicates it to buddy who lost life in JeM fidayeen attack

The young Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, who has scripted history by receiving 7th PMG, has dedicated his Police Medal for Gallantry to his buddy who lost his life in a fidayeen attack by Jaish-E-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.

15-08-2020
CRPF Assistant Commandant Naresh Kumar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

35-year-old CRPF Assistant Commandant, Naresh Kumar, has become the officer who has received maximum seven PMG in his service. Naresh has achieved this in 4 years and has been awarded with PMGs for neutralising terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir with other security forces. "I want to dedicate this PMG to my buddy Shaheed Mohd. Yasin Teli was killed in a fidayeen attack by Jaish terrorists in Pulwama. Just after that operation, we neutralised 3 Jaish terrorists and for that operation, I have been awarded with PMG this time. The first thing came in my mind was my buddy. So I want to dedicate this PMG to him," Naresh told ANI.

"A buddy is the most important person for any person involved in operations. We guard lives of our buddies like a shield and they protect us in the same manner during the operation," he said. Naresh also said that decrease in stone-pelting incidents in the Valley has helped forces in conducting anti-terrorist operations. "Earlier, there were cases when locals used to pelt stones during operation and terrorists used to get benefit of it to flee but now no such thing happens," Naresh said.

While speaking about his personal experiences, Naresh said that his parents used to get news of any operations through TV channels. "Nobody gets a chance to talk to the family members during operations. Like any other parents, my parents also used to get news from TV of some operations in Jammu and Kashmir. But the first thing I used to do after finishing the operation was to talk to my parents," Naresh said. (ANI)

