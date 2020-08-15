Noida: 3 kids injured as porch of 4th-floor flat falls on them

Three children were injured after the porch of a flat at the fourth floor of a building fell on them in Noida on Saturday, police said. After the incident, all three childen were rushed to a hospital, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh.

While one injured child was discharged after the first aid, two others are still undergoping treatment, he said. Both the children, however, are out of danger, he added.

The incident took place around 5 pm at Harola village, under Sector 20 police station limits, said Singh. The cause of the incident is being probed, he added.