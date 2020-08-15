Rescue workers pull out bus from waterlogged Surat street

Rescue workers pulled out a bus from severely waterlogged streets in Surat on Saturday after heavy monsoon rains poured in the area.

Visuals from the area showed the workers pulling out the bus using ropes while navigating through knee-deep rainwater.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over the Gujarat region on August 15, 17 and 18," the India Meteorological Department tweeted earlier on Saturday. (ANI)