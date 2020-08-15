Left Menu
Delhi recorded 1,276 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to over 1.51 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,188 with 10 new fatalities, authorities said. The number of tests done per million population stands at 67,969. The total number of cases now stands at 1,51,928, while 10 fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,188.

Delhi records 1,276 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 new fatalities

Delhi recorded 1,276 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to over 1.51 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,188 with 10 new fatalities, authorities said. According to Sunday's health bulletin by the Delhi government, 5,667 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 12,604 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 18,721 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate stands at 6.81 per cent.

A total of 12,91,411 tests have been conducted till date. The number of tests done per million population stands at 67,969.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,51,928, while 10 fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,188. A total of 1,36,251 patients have recovered, migrated out or been discharged with the number being 1,143 in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 11,489, of which 5,809 are in home isolation. The number of active cases on Friday was 11,366. The recovery rate stands at 89.68 per cent.

The number of containment zones stands at 538. According to the bulletin, out of 14,125 total beds, 3,495 are occupied.

Also, 3,901 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said. The coronavirus tally in the national capital crossed the 1.50 lakh-mark on Friday with 1,192 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, while 11 new fatalities in the same period pushed the death toll to 4,178.

