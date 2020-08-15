Bengaluru Violence: DJ Halli accused tests COVID-19 positive, dies in hospital

The man, who was accused of Bengaluru violence at the DJ Halli area, died at Bowring Hospital during treatment on Saturday, police said. According to the police, Sayyad Nadeem had complained of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness and was tested positive for COVID-19.

The accused was arrested on August 12 and was under judicial custody. Earlier in the day, accused who have been arrested in connection with violence were taken to DJ Halli Police station for interrogation and medical examination.

Meanwhile, former Mayor of the city Sampath Raj said that I have given my clarification that I got nothing to do with this incident. Speaking to ANI he said, "I don't know why somebody is dragging my name in this matter. I am very clean and I have given my clarification that I got nothing to do with this incident."

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over a 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested. At least two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. (ANI)