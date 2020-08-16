Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 farmers trapped in stream rescued by Army in Telangana

As many as 12 farmers, who got trapped in Cheemala Vagu stream due to heavy inflow of water owing to incessant rain, were rescued by Army at Kandanapalli in Bhupalapalli district of Telangana on Saturday.

ANI | Bhupalapalle (Telangana) | Updated: 16-08-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 00:16 IST
12 farmers trapped in stream rescued by Army in Telangana
12 farmers trapped inn a stream were rescued by Army helicopter in Telangana on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 12 farmers, who got trapped in Cheemala Vagu stream due to heavy inflow of water owing to incessant rain, were rescued by Army at Kandanapalli in Bhupalapalli district of Telangana on Saturday. Police, revenue and other rescue teams tried to save them but it went in vain. As the situation turned grim and sunlight faded, MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy informed the matter to Minister K Taraka Ramarao.

Ramarao immediately responded and sent an Army helicopter that was already pressed in rescue and relief works and saved the farmers and dropped them at a safer place. Many water bodies in Telangana are receiving heavy inflow from this morning due to incessant rains. The streams in Bhupalapalli district are overflowing since this noon. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...

I-Day: Indore's Central Jail releases 26 prisoners for good conduct

On the occasion of Independence Day, Indore Central jail authority released 26 prisoners for their good conduct in the jail on Saturday. According to the jail authority, these prisoners were serving their sentence of life imprisonment in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020