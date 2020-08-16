12 farmers trapped in stream rescued by Army in Telangana

As many as 12 farmers, who got trapped in Cheemala Vagu stream due to heavy inflow of water owing to incessant rain, were rescued by Army at Kandanapalli in Bhupalapalli district of Telangana on Saturday. Police, revenue and other rescue teams tried to save them but it went in vain. As the situation turned grim and sunlight faded, MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy informed the matter to Minister K Taraka Ramarao.

Ramarao immediately responded and sent an Army helicopter that was already pressed in rescue and relief works and saved the farmers and dropped them at a safer place. Many water bodies in Telangana are receiving heavy inflow from this morning due to incessant rains. The streams in Bhupalapalli district are overflowing since this noon. (ANI)