Maharashtra govt will abide by SC order in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government will act according to the Supreme Court order in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.ANI | Gondia (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 04:04 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government will act according to the Supreme Court order in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, affidavits have been submitted by all the parties in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will give its decision in this case next week and then we will work accordingly," he said.
Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under Sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead in his at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Basketball-WNBA's first overall pick Ionescu helped off court with injury
Army apprehends active cadre of NSCN(IM) in Assam's Tinsukia
Guatemalan court opens process in case alleging political misconduct by VP
Tucker guides Astros to high-scoring win over Angels
Courteney Cox to reprise her ‘Scream’ role in reboot