Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine reopens today

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on Sunday, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19.

ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:43 IST
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine reopens today
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine reopens for pilgrims on August 16. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on Sunday, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. Only 2,000 people will be allowed to visit the shrine per day.

Expressing excitement, Prashant Sharma, one of the first pilgrims to visit the shrine said, "I'm happy that people can visit the temple once again." Sharma informed that the shrine management has made adequate arrangements for the pilgrims keeping COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

"The shrine management has laid out the rules clearly, and pilgrims are also following them properly. It is important to follow rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. If rules are not followed then the darshans will be closed soon," added Sharma. Another pilgrim Raman Khajuria said that management is testing people for COVID-19 virus to keep a check if any infected person visited the premises.

"There are sanitiser dispensers at places, thermal screening is done. we'll also be tested for COVID-19 so that the management gets to know if some infected person came on the premises," said Khajuria. The yatra to the shrine, which was suspended from March 18, is resuming from August 16.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said on Saturday, that during the first week of the resumption of pilgrimage, there shall be a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims per day, including 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and the remaining 100 from outside the Union Territory. "The situation will be reviewed thereafter and the decision will be taken accordingly. Pilgrims will be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage after registration through online mode only in order to avoid any assembly of persons at the Yatra Registration Counters," said Kumar.

The shrine board will be abiding to health norms induced by the Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Chief Executive Officer further said that the yatra will move in a uni-directional manner. The traditional route from Katra to Bhawan via Banganga, Adhkuwari and Sanjichhat will be used for going up and Himkoti route-Tarakote Marg will be used for coming back from the Bhawan.

Meanwhile, a massive sanitisation campaign has been launched by the Shrine Board right from Katra en route to Bhawan and in the Bhawan area for ensuring utmost sanitisation and cleanliness before the resumption of the yatra. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday. Smith, 36, has not parti...

Surging Rangers get past host Rockies

Derek Dietrich homered, Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, and the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino had two hits apiece and Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh innin...

Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestones challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Its another tough day. Its another tough golf ...

D-backs snuff Padres' 9th-inning rally to win 3rd straight

Catcher Carson Kelly tagged out pinch runner Jorge Mateo at the plate on a close play for the final out in the top of the ninth inning, saving the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix. The Diam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020