BJP worker's killing: 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Khanakul evokes mixed response
A 12-hour strike called by the BJP in West Bengal's Khanakul, to protest the killing of a party worker, started from 6 am on Sunday and no untoward incident has been reported so far, officials said. The ruling TMC has denied the charge. A scuffle had broken out between two groups over hoisting of the tricolour on Independence Day, a senior police official of the district said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 14:20 IST
A 12-hour strike called by the BJP in West Bengal's Khanakul, to protest the killing of a party worker, started from 6 am on Sunday and no untoward incident has been reported so far, officials said. The bandh evoked a mixed response, with some shops remaining open and people venturing out onto the streets, but in fewer numbers, they said.
The saffron party has alleged that its worker Sudarshan Pramanik, 40, was beaten to death by TMC supporters over hoisting of the national flag at Khanakul town in Hooghly district. The ruling TMC has denied the charge.
A scuffle had broken out between two groups over hoisting of the tricolour on Independence Day, a senior police official of the district said. Police have arrested eight people in connection with the incident.
