Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teenager raped, killed in UP; oppn terms it as inhuman act

Two men have been arrested for the crime that took place on Friday. Police dismissed reports that the girl had sustained grievous injuries on her tongue and eyes in the incident, and said the postmortem stated that the death was due to strangulation after rape.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 16-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 14:25 IST
Teenager raped, killed in UP; oppn terms it as inhuman act
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said on Sunday. Two men have been arrested for the crime that took place on Friday.

Police dismissed reports that the girl had sustained grievous injuries on her tongue and eyes in the incident, and said the postmortem stated that the death was due to strangulation after rape. The incident drew strong opposition condemnation, with Congress and SP leaders attacking the Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state. Police said the girl had gone to her fields on Friday afternoon. When she did not return home, her family started looking for her and found her body in a sugarcane field.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dhaurahra, Abhishek Pratap said two men were arrested on Friday night. "On the complaint by the deceased's father, two youths identified as Sanjay and Santosh have been arrested," DSP Pratap told PTI.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act, he said. Earlier, there were reports about injuries to the girl's eyes and tongue. However, the post-mortem conducted by a panel of doctors showed no such thing, he said.

"The post-mortem report stated the cause of the girl's death was strangulation after rape," he said. Lashing out at the state government over the law and order situation, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the incident has shaken humanity. "The rape and murder of a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP is an incident, which has shaken humanity. In the BJP rule, atrocities on children and women are at an all-time high," he charged in a tweet in Hindi.

"Why is the BJP government shielding those who are involved in rape, kidnapping, murder and other crime," the former state chief minister asked. Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Sunday said, "The inhuman act with a girl has put humanity to shame. This is an extremely saddening incident. In this episode, the police must initiate such a strong action that it becomes a deterrent for criminals." In a tweet in Hindi, Prasad asked, "What was the police doing that such a big incident took place. Action must be taken against the guilty persons. The safety of the family (of the girl) should be looked into".

Terming the incident as very saddening and shameful, BSP supremo Mayawati had on Saturday demanded strict action against the guilty. "What is the difference between the SP government and the present BJP government if such incidents keep happening.The BSP demands that the government should initiate strong action against the guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and also in the Azamgarh incident," she said in a tweet. A village head was recently killed in Azamgarh.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon faces 'biggest danger', needs elections, says patriarch

Lebanons top Christian cleric called on Sunday for early parliamentary elections and a government formed to rescue the country rather than the ruling political class after the vast explosion in Beiruts port threw the nation into turmoil. Th...

Dhoni has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed: ICC

Tributes continue to pour in for Mahendra Sinmgh Dhoni with the games governing body ICC saying that the former India skipper inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket...

Man kills wife after argument in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 25-year-old labourer allegedly killed his wife in Rajasthans Bundi district after she said there was nothing left to eat at home. The incident took place on Friday evening in Dara Ka Nayagaun village under Dablana police station limits.Na...

Youngsters will find it tough to fill Dhoni's shoes: Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar, former Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI chairman on Sunday said that youngsters will find it tough to fill in MS Dhonis shoes owing to his huge contribution to the sport. Speaking to ANI, Vengsarkar, who was chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020