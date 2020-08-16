Left Menu
Militants open fire on security forces in J&K's Baramulla, no injuries reported

Militants fired gunshots on a security forces party during a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The cordon and search operation was being carried out in the orchards at Warpora and Dangerpora in Sopore area of the district in north Kashmir, a police official said. The militants fired upon a search party of the forces during the operation, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-08-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 14:48 IST
Militants open fire on security forces in J&K's Baramulla, no injuries reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The militants fired upon a search party of the forces during the operation, he said. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far, the official said, adding that the search operation is going on.

No contact has been established with the militants yet, the official said..

