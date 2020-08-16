Militants open fire on security forces in J&K's Baramulla, no injuries reported
The militants fired upon a search party of the forces during the operation, he said. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far, the official said, adding that the search operation is going on.
No contact has been established with the militants yet, the official said..
