Rajasthan: Two dead, two missing after falling in overflowing river

At least two people were killed and two went missing after they fell into the overflowing Sodra river in Tonk district of Rajasthan, the police said. Two people were trying to cross the bridge when their bike slipped and they fell in the river, the police said. While one of them was rescued, efforts are on to trace the other.

In another incident, a man was returning from his field when one of his goats fell in the river. Following this, he also jumped to rescue the animal. His son, who was watching the incident also jumped to rescue of his father and the goat. While the father was saved, his son could not be saved. Speaking to ANI, ASI Balkrishna Sharma said, "We got information on Saturday evening that four people had drowned in the overflowing Sodra river. While the villagers managed to rescue the two, efforts are on to locate the other two."

The State Disaster Response Force team has reached the spot and has started the search operation, he added. (ANI)