Central body recognises high-yield varieties of gram, linseed

An agriculture university in Madhya Pradesh has developed high-yielding varieties of gram, linseed and vicia which have been recognised by the central sub-committee on crop standards, an official said on Sunday. These varieties have been tested in different agro- climatic conditions and found suitable for cultivation in various states, he said.

"The CentralSub-CommitteeonCrop Standards, Notification and Release of Varietiesfor Agricultural Crops has granted recognition to three new varieties - one each of gram, linseed and vicia (fodder crop) - developed recently by the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya," the university's director, research services, Dr P K Mishra said. The new variety of gram, named 'JG-24', gives 20 to 25 quintal yield per hectare and is harvested in 110 to 115 days.

It is recommended for cultivation in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bundelkhand area of Uttar Pradesh, he said. The new linseed variety, christened 'Jawahar Alsi 165', gives 21 to 22 quintal yield per hectare and is harvested in 160 to 170 days. It has been recommended for cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

The quantity of oil extracted from the new variety per hectare is 454 kg, which is 15 to 19 per cent higher as compared to the earlier developed seeds, he said. Besides, the new variety of vicia, named 'Jawahar Vicia-1', gives 240 to 250 quintal yield per hectare of the green fodder having 14 to 15 per cent protein content and is harvested in 90 to 95 days, Mishra said.

It is recommended for cultivation in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he added..