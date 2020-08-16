Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 79 new COVID-19 cases push tally to 6,486

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's caseload to 6,486, official data showed. The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases dropped to 0.66 per cent from 0.67 per cent on Saturday, according to official statistics.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 18:24 IST
Noida: 79 new COVID-19 cases push tally to 6,486
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's caseload to 6,486, official data showed. So far, 43 people have died from the virus in the district. The number of active cases reached 873, up from 867 on Saturday and 826 on Friday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. The district currently ranks 14th in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed. Also, 72 more patients got discharged during the period. So far, 5,570 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (9,633) and Kanpur (5,798), it showed. The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases dropped to 0.66 per cent from 0.67 per cent on Saturday, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 85.87 per cent from 85.79 per cent on Saturday, as per the statistics. The maximum active cases in the state are in Lucknow (7,628) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,275), Gorakhpur (2,491), Varanasi (2,313), Allahabad (2,290), Bareilly (2,017), Ghaziabad (1,062), Saharanpur (993), Aligarh (971), Azamgarh (970), Ballia (936), Kushinagar (893), and Basti (914), according to the data. There were 51,537 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 1,00,432 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 2,449 on Sunday, showed the data.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Flood havoc continues in AP districts, SDRF deployed

Amaravati...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise ties

The UAE and Israeli foreign ministers held their first publicly-acknowledged call on Sunday after the Gulf state opened telephone lines to Israel as part of a normalisation of ties. Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced ...

2 women die in rain-related incident, more showers forecast

Hyderabad, Aug 16 PTI Heavy rains lashed many parts of Telangana claiming the life of an octogenarian and her 50-year-old daughter after their house in Nagarkurnool district collapsed, police said on Sunday. The deaths happened on Saturday ...

Milagrow expects 15-fold growth in robot sales in FY21 due to COVID-19

Home grown robot maker Milagrow expects a 15-20 fold jump in sales this fiscal with machines replacing humans in various processes due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for floor cleaning and other robots has picked up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020