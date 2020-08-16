Flood havoc continues in AP districts, SDRF deployed

... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
Indias video-on-demand service Zee5 on Friday announced the launch of HiPi, a new TikTok-like short video platform that allows users to create short-videos and slow-motion videos with multiple filters, visual and sound effects.With HiPis la...
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance. The Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should never have happened. How can the Raj Bhavan, the office of the constitutional head be un...
Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators held the biggest protest yet against what they call Lukashenkos rigged re-election. The protest...
Unilevers German food company Knorr will rename its popular Zigeuner - or gypsy - sauce as Hungarian-style paprika sauce after complaints that the name is offensive, becoming the latest brand to shift after a wave of protests over racism. T...