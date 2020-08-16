UP CM directs authorities to ensure all efforts to conduct 1 lakh COVID-19 tests per day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the authorities to ensure all efforts to conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests each day across the state. Expressing satisfaction over the state conducting the most number of COVID-19 tests in the country, Adityanath directed the authorities to conduct testing activities at full capacity.

"Integrated Command and Control Center should be kept active," the Uttar Pradesh CM directed. Instructions were also given to improve the medical system by taking special vigilance in Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Bareilly districts.

The CM has also directed to make a dedicated COVID-19 hospital comprising 300 beds in Bareilly. The centres for competitive examinations should only be made in government schools and colleges, he added. "It should be ensured that timely relief material is available to the affected people in flood-affected areas," the CM further directed the authorities. (ANI)