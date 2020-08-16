Rajput Karni Sena demands CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case
The Rajput Karni Sena on Sunday held a protest near India Gate demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 23:42 IST
The Rajput Karni Sena on Sunday held a protest near India Gate demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The protesters held placards which read: "Bollywood Moordabad", "Hang the murderers of Sushant Singh Rajput", "Only CBI investigation" and "Maharashtra government Moordabad."
Delhi police personnel were present on the spot. Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.
An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)
