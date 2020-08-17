Light to moderate rain over parts of UP, Delhi, Haryana: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed early on Monday morning that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours, the IMD said.

The weather department also said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas at isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours. (ANI)