Fire breaks out on sixth floor of Parliament annexe building
A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital on Monday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 09:38 IST
As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames.
The fire has now come under control. No casualties have been reported, as of now. More details are awaited. (ANI)