Telangana CM convenes review meeting to assess rain situation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will convene a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday afternoon to assess the situation of rain in the state, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "The Meteorological Department forecast is that heavy to very heavy rains will continue in the state in the next three to four days. Under these circumstances, the Chief Minister to convene a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday at 1.00 pm to assess the situation and measures to take," the CMO said.

It also informed that the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), officials from the Water Resources Department, Electricity, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, Natural Disaster Management will participate in the meeting. "The Chief Minister has already put the official machinery in the state on a high alert. Relief measures are taking places where there are required in the State," the CMO added.

The CMO office further informed that with heavy rains occurring in the State, the Chief Minister is regularly reviewing the situation and obtaining the information district-wise. He is giving instructions and suggestions accordingly, it said. Due to heavy rains in the state from the past few days, there is a flood-like situation in parts of Telangana.