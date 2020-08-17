Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two CRPF personnel killed in terror attack in J-K's Baramulla

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died after terrorists opened fire on a joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district on Monday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:36 IST
Two CRPF personnel killed in terror attack in J-K's Baramulla
Visuals from the terrorist attack in the J-K's Baramulla district.. Image Credit: ANI

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died after terrorists opened fire on a joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Kreeri area of Baramulla district on Monday. "The two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers who were injured in the Baramulla attack today have succumbed to injuries," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Along with the two CRPF personnel, one Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police also died in the firing on a joint naka party of CRPF and police at the Kreeri area. The area has been cordoned off and a search underway to nab terrorists.

More details are awaited in the matter.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel stocks weigh on Europe, miners jump

European shares dipped on Monday, failing to build on gains in Asia as investors focused on the economic risks from an uptick in coronavirus cases in the region, while China-exposed miners gained on fresh stimulus for the worlds second-larg...

Cards, Cubs scrambling for pitchers ahead of twinbill

While the St. Louis Cardinals are finally back on the field after more than two weeks of downtime because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Chicago Cubs are also in scramble mode heading into a doubleheader between the teams Monday. The Cubs n...

Builder murdered outside home in Mumbai

A 55-year-old builder was stabbed to death by an unidentified person outside his bungalow in Mumbais Juhu area early Monday morning, police said. The victim, Abdul Munaf Sheikh, was the founder and chairman of Al-Sofi Group.As he came out o...

Nigeria: Government embarks N126 billion to upgrade health infrastructure

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba has said that the federal government had earmarked the sum of N126 billion in the Economic Sustainability Plan ESP to upgrade health infrastructure across Federal Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020