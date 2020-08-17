Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remains critical: Army hospital

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to remain critical on Monday morning, said the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi adding that his vital and clinical parameters are stable. According to the Army Hospital, Mukherjee is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored.

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical. His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored," the hospital in Delhi Cantt said in a statement. Abhijit Mukherjee, son of Pranab Mukherjee, had yesterday informed that the medical condition of the former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for the brain clot on August 10 has improved and is stable.

Pranab Mukherjee had earlier informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure and request those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.