3 LeT terrorists behind Kreeri attack in J-K's Baramulla: IGP Vijay Kumar

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out an attack on the joint naka party in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General Police, Kashmir said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:51 IST
Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar speaking to reporters in Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out an attack on the joint Naka party in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General Police, Kashmir said on Monday. Three terrorists escaped the spot after the firing at a check-post in the Kreeri area, he said.

"It seems Lashkar men who were three in number carried out the attack near a shallow stream where a joint team was on a normal naka duty. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. Three terrorists escaped after firing at the check-post. One policeman and two CRPF jawans lost their lives," Kumar told reporters here. Earlier today, the area was cordoned off and a search underway was initiated to nab the terrorists. More details are awaited in the matter.

