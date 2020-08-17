Man kills daughter-in-law, granddaughter

A man allegedly killed his daughter-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter and then ended his life by hanging himself in Arunachal Pradeshs Longding district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday at the forest colony in Longding, around 305 km from here.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team led by Longding police station officer-in-charge (OC) Inspector Onyok Lego rushed to the spot and examined the crime scene. As per initial inquiry, the accused Malem Pansa was a widower and an opium addict and had a history of harassing his daughter-in-law Toikam Pansa (30) for money.

There was a quarrel between the two on Sunday night. On Sunday early morning Malem Pansa attacked his daughter-in- law and granddaughter with a local dao (machete) while they were sleeping, the police said.

The deceased woman's husband is an Assam Rifles jawan. An FIR has been registered and investigation is on, the inspector said.