Boat capsize: Body of one fisherman found

Of the 11 fishermen on board, the remaining people could swim to the breakwater and managed to escape. The fishermen, who had set out from Uppunda near Byndoor Sunday morning, were returning to the shore due to the rough weather when the accident occurred.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:01 IST
Boat capsize: Body of one fisherman found

The body of one of the four fishermen who went missing after their boat hit a breakwater and capsized at Koderi in Udupi district, was recovered Monday morning, coastal security police sources said. The body is identified to be that of Nagaraj (55), the sources said.

Four fishermen had gone missing after their boat 'Sagara Shri' hit the mouth of the breakwater at Koderi after losing control in rough waves and gusty winds on Sunday. Of the 11 fishermen on board, the remaining people could swim to the breakwater and managed to escape.

The fishermen, who had set out from Uppunda near Byndoor Sunday morning, were returning to the shore due to the rough weather when the accident occurred. The search operations by coastal security police with the help of local people are continuing.

