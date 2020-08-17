Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two policemen injured in mob attack

The incident took place on Sunday late evening after one Dipak Kumar (18) received serious injuries after he fell down from his bike while overtaking a bullock cart near Raghavpur Brahm Asthan village at around 9.30 pm, police said, adding that police rushed the youth to Chiraiya primary health centre for treatment. But the doctor at the health centre referred the man to Motihari hospital.

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:48 IST
Two policemen injured in mob attack

At least two policemen were injured when a mob pelted stones and ransacked Chiraiya police station to protest the death of a youth in a road accident in Bihars East Champaran district, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday late evening after one Dipak Kumar (18) received serious injuries after he fell down from his bike while overtaking a bullock cart near Raghavpur Brahm Asthan village at around 9.30 pm, police said, adding that police rushed the youth to Chiraiya primary health centre for treatment.

But the doctor at the health centre referred the man to Motihari hospital. The man died while being taken to Motihari, sources said. The villagers alleged that the life of the man could have been saved, had the police arranged an ambulance to take him to the hospital, police sources said.

The protesting villagers ransacked the primary health centre and later protested at the chowk with the dead body and suddenly attacked the Chiraiya police station and set on fire a motorcycle and a pick-up van. A total of 49 people have been arrested in connection with the incident after an FIR was lodged, Superintendent of Police, Navin Chandra Jha said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus: EU 'appeasement' of Turkey in exploration row will go nowhere

Cyprus on Monday criticised European Union partners over what it said was diffidence amounting to a policy of appeasement in dealing with Turkey, locked in a stand-off with Cyprus and Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterran...

5 persons at Pawar's Mumbai residence test COVID-19 positive

Five persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawars residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday. Pawars test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for...

17 prisoners in Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said. Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sun...

15 UP districts hit by floods; CM directs officials to maintain social distancing in relief camps

With 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh hit by floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to maintain social distancing in relief camps set up in the deluge-hit areas. He asked officials to segregate those who have fever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020