Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing like this has happened before: Locals after vandalism in Delhi's Mori Gate area

Nearly 30 armed miscreants who had vandalised vehicles and allegedly fired a few rounds in the air in Kucha Mohtar Khan locality of Mori Gate area on the night of August 16, locals said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:20 IST
Nothing like this has happened before: Locals after vandalism in Delhi's Mori Gate area
A Mori gate local talking to ANI on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 30 armed miscreants who had vandalized vehicles and allegedly fired a few rounds in the air in Kucha Mohtar Khan locality of Mori Gate area on the night of August 16, locals said on Monday. Nearly 30 armed miscreants indulged in vandalism, threatened people in Delhi's Mori Gate

"Close to 30 miscreants came in the area, they were all wearing masks and they were armed. They broke the screens of vehicles, they entered our houses and also beat up some people, they also put a knife on the throat of my brother's son. We are salaried employees, we have no fight with anyone. We do not know who those were," a local said. Another local added, "Nothing like this has ever happened before, we heard noises of firing, they destroyed scooters, bikes, and cars which were standing outside. The police team also recovered empty bullet shells from here. They also broke into houses and threatened the residents."

Locals said that there was no apparent reason for a dispute as most families lived in the locality. They added that they were terrified and unsure about their safety after the incident.

Meanwhile, the minor who was caught by the miscreants said, "Two people came and tried breaking in the house by forcing through the gate. They put a knife against my throat and threatened to kill me, my mother intervened and asked them to leave me alone, following that they fled the house." Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Police, "the initial probe reveals that a group of miscreants vandalized vehicles and fired few rounds in air in Mori Gate area last night, while they were searching for some men of another group".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Rain washes out morning session in second test

There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Monday as the game headed towards an inevitable draw. Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the test, with Pakistan bow...

India's GDP to contract 16.5 pc in Q1 as pandemic spreads: SBI report

Indias GDP is expected to contract by 16.5 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal as the current Covid-19 pandemic is spreading at a much faster rate after the opening up of the economy, State Bank of Indias research report Ecow...

Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2020 to be announced by VP

Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements ARIIA 2020 will be announced by the Vice-President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu on 18th day of August 2020 in the esteemed presence of Union Minister for HRD, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal...

Cyprus: EU 'appeasement' of Turkey in exploration row will go nowhere

Cyprus on Monday criticised European Union partners over what it said was diffidence amounting to a policy of appeasement in dealing with Turkey, locked in a stand-off with Cyprus and Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020