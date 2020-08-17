Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not averse to imposing stricter restrictions to check further COVID-19 spread: Punjab CM

In his presentation on the COVID-19 situation, health expert Talwar said the four districts -- Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar and Patiala -- were witnessing the maximum surge in infections and deaths and needed stricter preventive measures to control the situation. The situation in the state, he said, was grim with over 31,000 cases and more than 800 fatalities.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:49 IST
Not averse to imposing stricter restrictions to check further COVID-19 spread: Punjab CM

Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was not averse to taking harsher measures to check further spread of the virus. Though Singh did not rule out a fresh lockdown, especially in areas witnessing a surge in cases, he made it clear that economic activities would not be allowed to suffer.

The Punjab cabinet, in a virtual meeting chaired by the chief minister, reviewed the pandemic situation in the state. The chief minister, in response to a suggestion from Expert Health Advisory Committee chairman K K Talwar, said, if needed, the state government would consider going in for strong measures to combat the novel coronavirus.  Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who is heading the expert group for revival of the state's economy, also said any measures to check COVID-19 spread should not impact economic activities, according to a government release.

Ahluwalia also reiterated that there had been no suggestion by his panel for withdrawal of free power to farmers, as was being projected by a section of the media. He clarified this after the chief minister said that a lot of misinformation was being spread on this count.

Ahluwalia said the group was in favour of diversification to reduce dependence on paddy, and wanted Punjab to spend 20 per cent more annually, for the next five years, on public health infrastructure. Warning that the state must also be ready for a second spike in COVID-19 infections, the noted economist said if lockdown had to be introduced in certain areas then strict protocols should be put in place to ensure that there is no impact on industrial and income generating avenues.

The chief minister said the Ahluwalia-led group's recommendations would be circulated among all ministers and a detailed discussion will be held thereafter on the issue. In his presentation on the COVID-19 situation, health expert Talwar said the four districts -- Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar and Patiala -- were witnessing the maximum surge in infections and deaths and needed stricter preventive measures to control the situation.

The situation in the state, he said, was grim with over 31,000 cases and more than 800 fatalities. Deaths per million had also gone up to 27.2, and as many as 265 patients were on oxygen and 20 on ventilator support at present, he said, underlining the need for early testing and treatment for saving lives.

The state had reached 20,000 tests per day, including rapid antigen testing, he said. Talwar cited various researches to point out that strict adherence to wearing masks for the next four weeks could help control the pandemic.

Singh said the district and police officials had been given strict directives to enforce COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face mamsks and maintaining social distancing..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook potentially going to destabilise the democracy: Congress

What is happening on Facebook is potentially going to destabilise the democracy if it already has not, according to Supriya Shrinate, Congress National Spokesperson on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, Shrinate said, Since India i...

Ganderbal, Udhampur residents delighted with restoration of high-speed mobile internet

The residents of Udhampur and Ganderbal districts in Jammu and Kashmir were delighted and relieved with the restoration of 4G mobile internet services after a gap of over a year and said on Monday it would help them carry out various activi...

SC dismisses plea to direct authorities to immediately recover AGR dues from telcos

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to the authorities to make immediate arrangements for the recovery of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues from telecom companies. The court is already loo...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support: MGM Healthcare

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who is undergoing treatment at Chennais MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in ICU, the hospital on Monday said. According to the health bulletin by the hospital, the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020