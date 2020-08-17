Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 killed, 2 injured as tractor overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The accident took place on Baripada-Amarda road when the tractor, which was returning after unloading sand in a village, skidded off the road and overturned. The driver and five labourers were in the tractor. While two labourers died on the spot, the injured were rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. The injured are in critical condition, hospital authorities said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:05 IST
2 killed, 2 injured as tractor overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Two labourers were killed and as many injured when a tractor overturned in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said. The accident took place on Baripada-Amarda road when the tractor, which was returning after unloading sand in a village, skidded off the road and overturned.

The driver and five labourers were in the tractor. While two labourers died on the spot, the injured were rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

The injured are in critical condition, hospital authorities said. The deceased have been identified as Mangal Murmu (21) and Bhunda Murmu (22).

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former BJP leader joins TMC in Bengal

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling its promises and ignoring the interests of West Bengal, former saffron party leader Krishanu Mitra on Monday joined the TMC here in the presence of senior leaders and office-bearer...

Migrants return to Delhi as India's COVID-19 deaths top 50,000

Indias COVID-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, five months after the country reported its first such fatality, as migrant workers poured back into major cities in hopes of regaining work after the easing of anti-virus restrictions. Hundred...

Facebook potentially going to destabilise the democracy: Congress

What is happening on Facebook is potentially going to destabilise the democracy if it already has not, according to Supriya Shrinate, Congress National Spokesperson on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, Shrinate said, Since India i...

Ganderbal, Udhampur residents delighted with restoration of high-speed mobile internet

The residents of Udhampur and Ganderbal districts in Jammu and Kashmir were delighted and relieved with the restoration of 4G mobile internet services after a gap of over a year and said on Monday it would help them carry out various activi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020