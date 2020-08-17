2 killed, 2 injured as tractor overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Two labourers were killed and as many injured when a tractor overturned in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said. The accident took place on Baripada-Amarda road when the tractor, which was returning after unloading sand in a village, skidded off the road and overturned.

The driver and five labourers were in the tractor. While two labourers died on the spot, the injured were rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

The injured are in critical condition, hospital authorities said. The deceased have been identified as Mangal Murmu (21) and Bhunda Murmu (22).