Secretary I&B suggests IIMC should collaborate with other institutions for training

The Foundation Day Lecture was delivered by Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education and M/o Information & Broadcasting, Government of India and Chairman, IIMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:27 IST
Secretary I&B suggests IIMC should collaborate with other institutions for training
Sh. Khare spoke on 'National Education Policy (NEP) - Philosophy and Guiding Principles, and what it augers for Communication Education in the Country'. Image Credit: Twitter(@IIMC_India)

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) celebrated its 56th Foundation Day today. A series of online events were organized at the regional centres across the country and also at the headquarters here in Delhi.

The Foundation Day Lecture was delivered by Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education and M/o Information & Broadcasting, Government of India and Chairman, IIMC.

Sh. Khare spoke on 'National Education Policy (NEP) - Philosophy and Guiding Principles, and what it augers for Communication Education in the Country'.

In the light of NEP, Sh Khare nudged IIMC to take a lead in revising Journalism and Mass Communication in consultation with the Central as well as State Universities.

He further emphasized on technology-driven education and creation of online courses in the emerging areas of journalism and mass communication, producing content for national educational platforms. He stressed upon the industry-oriented training of the media students, developing a better "world view".

Shri Khare suggested IIMC should collaborate with the leading institutions like ICSSR, JNU for research and training.

The event opened with the welcome address by DG, IIMC Prof Sanjay Dwivedi and culminated with a vote of thanks by ADG Sh K Satish Nambudripad.

(With Inputs from PIB)

