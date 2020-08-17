Left Menu
Yogi Adityanath govt failed to protect women: UP Cong chief

Expressing concern over the law and order situation, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu attacked the state government, saying it has failed to protect women The UP Congress chief in a statement said the entire state has been shaken by incidents of rape in Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur and the continuity with which such heinous incidents are taking place only proves that the government has failed to protect women.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:37 IST
The UP Congress chief in a statement said the entire state has been shaken by incidents of rape in Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur and the continuity with which such heinous incidents are taking place only proves that the government has failed to protect women. “Uttar Pradesh has become a hub of rapes and law and order has collapsed,” he alleged. Lallu claimed that criminals have gone “berserk” as the working of the state Home Department held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is “paralysed”. Police and the administration are neither giving any protection to people nor taking any suitable action, he alleged, adding that instead of streamlining the situation, CM Adityanath has formed a team which is “primarily collecting fake data” with regarding law and order and misleading people

The BJP government had come to power by giving the slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but it has completely failed to protect women and innocent girls, he said asking if this was the “truth of the Yogi model”. The chief minister is silent but the government will have to answer why sisters and daughters in Uttar Pradesh are not safe, he added.

