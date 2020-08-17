Rakesh Asthana appointed BSF DG, V S K Kaumudi MHA Special Secy (Internal Security)
Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed the chief of the Border Security Force and V S K Kaumudi the Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:20 IST
Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed the chief of the Border Security Force and V S K Kaumudi the Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday. At present, Asthana is working as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The BSF is working without a regular chief since March after incumbent V K Johri was repatriated to Madhya Pradesh. He later took over as the Director General of the state police. S S Deswal, the chief of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been holding the additional charge as DG BSF since March 11. Asthana's tenure as the BSF DG would be up to July 31, 2021, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.
The BSF is entrusted with the responsibilities of guarding the country's frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The force is also deployed in tackling Naxalism in Chattisgarh and Odisha. Asthana, a 1984-batch officer of Indian Police Service (IPS), is also holding additional charge of DG of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Kaumudi has been appointed the Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, up to November 30, 2022 i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said. Kaumudi, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as DG, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).
His batchmate from Uttar Pradesh cadre, Md Jawed Akhtar has been appointed the DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guard. Akhtar will hold the charge of the post till July 31, 2021 i.e. the date of his superannuation, it added.
He is presently working as the Special DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
- READ MORE ON:
- Home Ministry
- Personnel Ministry
- Border Security Force
- Gujarat
- IPS
- SS Deswal
- Bureau of Civil Aviation Security
- Madhya Pradesh
- DG
- IndoTibetan Border Police
- Narcotics Control Bureau
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Chattisgarh
- Odisha
- Uttar Pradesh
- Home Guard
- Central Reserve Police Force
- Bureau of Police Research and Development
- Andhra Pradesh
ALSO READ
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh today
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies in Lucknow hospital where she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19: UP govt spokesperson.
Uttar Pradesh CM's visit to Ayodhya cancelled today
1,434 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha in last 24-hr
Odisha registers over 13pc growth in SGST collection in July