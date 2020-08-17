Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision on reopening hotels, gyms, weekly markets likely at DDMA meeting on Tuesday: Official

A decision on whether hotels, gymnasium and weekly markets should be allowed to reopen in the national capital is likely to be taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:23 IST
Decision on reopening hotels, gyms, weekly markets likely at DDMA meeting on Tuesday: Official

A decision on whether hotels, gymnasium and weekly markets should be allowed to reopen in the national capital is likely to be taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, officials said on Monday. The Arvind Kejriwal government had earlier this month resent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal about reopening hotels and weekly markets in view of the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Baijal had previously overturned a similar decision of the AAP dispensation.

An official said the DDMA meeting on Tuesday, to be chaired by the lieutenant governor, is likely to see the participation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and other top officials. "In the meeting, a decision on whether or not hotels, gymnasium, yoga institutes and weekly markets should be allowed to reopen is expected to be taken," the official said.

In its recent proposal to the L-G, the AAP government had said that in accordance with the Centre's 'Unlock guidelines', it has the right to decide on allowing such establishments in Delhi to reopen. The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is "frequently deteriorating", but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

It had also sought to know from the LG as to why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital. On Monday, the city recorded 787 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.53 lakh, while the death toll rose to 4,214 with 18 more fatalities. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 10,852 from 10,823 the previous day.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous protesters in Brazil demand COVID-19 protection

Dozens of Indigenous people, many daubed in black paint representing their grief and fighting spirit, blocked a major highway in Brazils Amazon on Monday to pressure the government for help in protecting them from COVID-19. The Kayapo Mekra...

U.S. concerned over neo-Nazi groups after Hungarian rainbow flags torn down

The U.S. Embassy in Budapest warned on Monday that neo-Nazi groups should not be tolerated after two rainbow flags were torn down from municipals buildings in the latest anti-LGBT incidents in Hungary.On Friday, a hardline soccer fan was de...

CWC flood advisory for several states; cloudburst, flashfloods likely in some hill dists in north

The Central Water Commission Monday issued a flood advisory for several states, warning some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides, as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in parts of the country and water level i...

Lebanon needs 2-week lockdown after "shocking" COVID-19 rise, minister says

Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in coronavirus infections, the caretaker health minister said on Monday, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast.The countrys health ministry registered a record 456 new inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020