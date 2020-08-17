Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD issues orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara on Aug 18

A forecast of light to moderate rains is made for Pune and adjoining areas of the district for the next two days, he said. Meanwhile, water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:15 IST
IMD issues orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara on Aug 18

An orange alert has been sounded for Kolhapur and Satara districts in western Maharashtra for Tuesday with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in ghat areas, a Met department official said on Monday. A forecast of light to moderate rains is made for Pune and adjoining areas of the district for the next two days, he said.

Meanwhile, water levels of Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli district have risen due to continuous rains, officials said, adding that residents have been put on alert. Massive floods had caused widescale damage in Sangli and Kolhapur districts last year during monsoon.

"Light to moderate rains are likely to take place in Pune and adjoining areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain activity in the district will increase as moderate rains are predicted on Thursday and Friday," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) official. In Sangli district, very light to light rains are predicted for the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, Pune city recorded light rainfall in the last 24 hours. Due to good rainfall in catchment areas of Warasgaon, Temghar, Panshet and Khadakwasla dams, which provide water to Pune city, the collective water storage has risen to 25.82 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet), which is 88.57 per cent of their total capacity.

"As the Panshet dam filled to its capacity, water will be released at the rate of 2,000 cusecs," a district official said. In Sangli and Kolhapur districts, water is being released from Koyna, Warna, Chandoli and Radhanagari dams.

"The water is currently being released from Almatti dam (in north Karnataka) at the rate of 2.5 lakh cusecs," said an official. The water level of Krishna river which flows through Sangli district was at 35.4 feet while the water level of Panchaganga river at Rajaram weir in Kolhapur district was at 38.9 feet.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cabinet approves 1-day mandated Vidhan Sabha session

Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave go-ahead for Vidhan Sabha to convene on August 28 for a one-day constitutionally mandated session on Monday. The decision was taken for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.Meanwhile, the Punjab...

Constitute Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe nexus between BJP and Facebook: Yechury

Communist Party of India Marxist CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday demanded constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe allegations of a nexus between the BJP and Facebook. Constitute a Joint Parliamentary Commi...

Man carrying Rs 25,000 reward arrested after encounter in Sonipat

A man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Sonipat district. The police have also recovered two country-made pistols and five cartridges from their possession.During a pr...

Trump says he'll send feds if NYC can't stop bloodshed

President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities dont stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday. Trump, whos running for re-ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020