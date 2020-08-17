Heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan

Some areas of Rajasthan received heavy rainfall till Monday morning, while light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the state, the meteorological department said. It has issued a warning of heavy rainfall at some places in the eastern part of the state in the next 24 hours.

Reodar in Sirohi recorded a maximum of 150 mm of rain, while Deogarh in Rajsamand received 100 mm of rain till morning. Todgarh (Ajmer), Gyangarh (Bhilwara), Bhim (Rajsamand) recorded 90, 80 and 70 mm of rain during this period, the Met department said. Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Dabok (Udaipur) received 11.2, 2.8 and 0.8 mm of rain since morning, it said.

Meanwhile, work is still on to remove rubble and soil accumulated in three residential colonies near Delhi Road after heavy rain on Friday, Jaipur collector Antar Singh Nehra said. Several excavators and tractors have been pressed into service at Rahiman colony, Lal Dungari and Sundar Nagar, Nehra said.

Several vehicles are buried in the sludge that came with heavy water current on Friday. As per the primary assessment, 29 houses have suffered losses, the official said. PTI SDA HMB.