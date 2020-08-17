Factory worker killed in Muzaffarnagar

Factory worker killed in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:18 IST
A man was killed when a chemical fell on him while he was working in a factory on Monday, police said
The incident took place in Begarazpur under Mansurpur police station limits, they said
After the incident, the worker was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. The factory worker has been identified as Vipin Kumar, they added.
