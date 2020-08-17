Left Menu
Factory worker killed in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:18 IST
Factory worker killed in Muzaffarnagar

A man was killed when a chemical fell on him while he was working in a factory on Monday, police said

The incident took place in Begarazpur under Mansurpur police station limits, they said

After the incident, the worker was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. The factory worker has been identified as Vipin Kumar, they added.

