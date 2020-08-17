Punjab: Five IAS officers get new postings, additional charge

Five IAS officers were issued new posting and additional charge orders by the Punjab government on Monday. Senior IAS officer Anurag Agarwal, who was holding the charge of the Additional Chief Secretary (Health), has been posted as the ACS (Power), according to an official spokesman. Agarwal will also hold the charge of the ACS (New and Renewable Energy Sources) and the Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.

Hussan Lal has been posted as the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare. KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary, Finance, has been given the additional charge of the Principal Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said the spokesperson. Jaspal Singh, Principal Secretary, Planning, has been given the additional charge of the Principal Secretary, Elections. K Siva Prasad, Principal Secretary, Transport, has been given the additional charge of the Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, said the spokesperson.