3 held for raping woman in Palghar's Nalasopara

Maharashtra police have arrested three accused men for allegedly raping a woman here in Nalasopara. According to the police, the incident of rape happened on August 11 and the woman filed the complaint and the victim had registered the complaint on August 14.

"A rickshaw driver is living with his wife near the railway station in Nalasopara Police Station area of Palghar district. In his absence, three men came to his house on August 11. The trio raped the woman. We have arrested all the three accused and produced them before court following which they have been sent in police custody till August 20," assistant inspector Shrirang Gosavi, Nallasopara police station told ANI. "The accused had warned the victim woman not to speak about the incident to anyone, but she registered a complaint against the accused at the police station on Friday. We had registered the complaint under pertinent section of IPC and arrested the accused," he added (ANI)