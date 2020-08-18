Coronavirus impact: No Muharram congregations in Kargil this time

The authorities in Ladakh’s Kargil on Monday said no Muharram congregations and processions will be allowed in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. District Development Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, however, said Imam Baras will remain open and the observance will be restricted to a single person who will recite the 'Noha, Marsia and sermon' which will be relayed for other people through loudspeakers. Muharram, which is likely to fall on Thursday, is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered sacred by Muslims who observe the month with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the 7th century. Choudhary said the administration is in the process of constituting committees comprising councillors, religious heads, sarpanchs, nambardars and other required members who will fix a particular time slot for Muharram observance. They will ensure that all norms are followed in letter and spirit and there is no scope of any violations. He appealed to all religious, political and social organisations to continue to support the administration in containing the spread of the pandemic, thereby, ensuring the safety of people in the district. Choudhary said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 228 now, including 28 labourers from outside the district. He said Tai Suru, Drass and Sankoo are among the areas where the maximu cases have been reported. Keeping in view the present situation, eight areas have been notified as containment zones, he said. He said samples will be collected on the mass level in upcoming days

He said so far eight deaths have been reported in the district. The officer also appealed to people to abstain from unnecessary movements. He said marriage functions will be restricted to a simple and sober ceremony where only two persons each from the bride and bridegroom's side will be allowed. "At maximum, only the closest family members, including parents and siblings, will be allowed while the function should be restricted to two to three hours only," he said, adding that "any violation in this regard will be strictly dealt with”.