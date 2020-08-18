4 arrested for robbing gas agency manager in Dwarka of over Rs 3 lakh

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a manager of a gas agency on his way to a bank in Dwarka's Sector-7 area, police said on Monday. The arrests were made on Saturday and three firearms and Rs 3.28 lakh cash recovered, they said.

On August 12, Bhamarbar Jena, who works as a cash manager in a gas agency, complained to police that he was robbed of Rs 3.79 lakh at gunpoint on the staircase of a bank when he had gone there to deposit the amount. "On receiving information about the whereabouts of the four accused, a trap was laid and they were arrested from Ganda Nala Road near Sector-16A," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

The accused have been identified as Samrat, Shekhar, Puneet Tanwar and Sadiq, police said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that a former employee of the gas agency had informed them that the manager usually goes to deposit cash in a bank in Dwarka Sector-7 in the afternoon and he can be an easy target, the DCP said.

He said that further investigation is going on and the source of illegal firearms is being ascertained..