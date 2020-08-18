Left Menu
Man held for spreading false information on Telangana CM's health

In June this year, the Cyber Crime wing of Hyderabad police had registered a case in this connection, they said. During the course of investigation it was revealed that one Panyala Raju, a native of Jagityal district in Telangana and residing in Saudi Arabia had posted the message, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:35 IST
A 27-year-old migrant labourer has been arrested for allegedly spreading false information about the health of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a social media platform. In June this year, the Cyber Crime wing of Hyderabad police had registered a case in this connection, they said.

During the course of investigation it was revealed that one Panyala Raju, a native of Jagityal district in Telangana and residing in Saudi Arabia had posted the message, police said. As such the cyber crime police initiated an LOC (Look Out Circular) against him and he was detained by immigration authorities at Mumbai international airport on his arrival from Saudi Arabia on August 14, a release said onMonday.

Based on the information, a police team went to Mumbai and took the accused in custody and brought him to Hyderabad, police added..

