Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against Facebook executive, 2 others over posts

Tiwari lodged the case after he was named in a complaint by Das to Delhi Police, alleging that she had been receiving threats to her life through online posts. According to the FIR, Tiwari in his complaint said that on August 16, he put up a post on his Facebook account related to an article published in the Wall Street Journal.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:12 IST
FIR against Facebook executive, 2 others over posts

An FIR has been filed here against a senior Facebook executive and two users of the social media platform for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, police said on Tuesday. The case was lodged at Kabir Nagar police station late Monday night based on the complaint of Awesh Tiwari, a Raipur-based journalist of a news channel, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI.

Three persons, identified as Ankhi Das from New Delhi, Ram Sahu from Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) and Vivek Sinha from Indore (Madhya Pradesh), were booked. An investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, the official said. The three have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 295(a) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(c) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit offence against any other class or community), 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention), he said.

Das is Facebook's Director, Public Policy, India, South and Central Asia. Tiwari lodged the case after he was named in a complaint by Das to Delhi Police, alleging that she had been receiving threats to her life through online posts.

According to the FIR, Tiwari in his complaint said that on August 16, he put up a post on his Facebook account related to an article published in the Wall Street Journal. The WSJ reported that Facebook refused to apply hate speech rules to certain BJP politicians, while the social media giant has asserted that its policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

Tiwari in his police complaint said, "Two Facebook users, with names Sahu and Sinha, jumped in to defend Das and commented on his (Tiwari's) post that she (Das) is a Hindu and she is talking in the interest of the faith. Sahu allegedly posted derogatory and communally sensitive photographs and also threatened him." Tiwari also said he had been receiving threat messages and calls on WhatsApp after his post. He alleged that Das, Sahu and Sinha were trying to defame him by spreading religious hatred due to which his life is under threat and he is living in constant fear.

Tiwari has submitted to police screenshots of the threat messages received on his mobile phone..

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh University postpones UG final year exam amid confusion over HC order

Amid confusion over a Himachal Pradesh High Court order of postponing the examination schedule, the Himachal Pradesh University HPU deferred its undergraduate final year examination scheduled for August 18. A division bench of the HC had on...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Avs swamp Coyotes for 3-1 series leadNazem Kadri scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 Monday in a We...

Trump administration imposes new Huawei restrictions

The Trump administration is further tightening restrictions on Chinas Huawei, seeking to starve it of crucial components by cutting off all access to U.S. technology. We dont want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us,...

ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, asks him about missing funds

The Enforcement Directorate ED recorded statement of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the national capital on Monday in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said. According to sources, Singh was aske...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020